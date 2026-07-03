Spending a night in? Here are our top picks for the best movies you can watch on Netflix right now.Brent Eickhoff
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33 'Thor Love and Thunder' Easter Eggs and References You Might Have Missed (Plus Those End Credits Scenes)
We have collected 33 Easter eggs and references that we spotted in 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' plus a breakdown of the mid-credit and end-credit scenes.Kevin Wong
Pop Culture
Natalie Portman on Her 'No-Brainer' Decision to Return to the MCU in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'
Complex spoke with Portman about how she was convinced to return to the MCU, her character's heartbreaking storyline, Thor's fighting style, and much more.William Goodman
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Chris Hemsworth Explains Why 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Is The 'Craziest' Movie He Has Ever Done
Complex caught up with the actor ahead of the 'Thor: Love & Thunder' premiere to chat all about reuniting with Natalie Portman, the surprising cameos, and more.Karla Rodriguez