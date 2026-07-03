Natalia Dyer

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Stranger Things season 4 snap
Pop Culture

Netflix Releases Trailer for ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

The first volume of ‘Stranger Things 4’ will arrive on Netflix in May, while the second half of the long-awaited new season is set to debut in July.

Trace William Cowen1558 days ago

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