Natalie La Rose

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Music

Premiere: Basement Jaxx Remix New Tiësto & Oliver Heldens Collab, "The Right Song"

Expect to see this one soaring to the top of the charts.

James Keith3799 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Watch Natalie La Rose And Jeremih Perform "Somebody" Live

Natalie La Rose and Jeremih take The Ellen Show's stage and perform their hit single, "Somebody."

James Elliott4105 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Premiere: Natalie La Rose Enlists Jeremih, Fetty Wap, Sage The Gemini & Troy Ave For the "Somebody" Remix

Natalie La Rose debuts her brand new remix to her smash hit "Somebody."

James Elliott4119 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Premiere: Watch Natalie La Rose's "Somebody' Video f/ Jeremih

La Rose is readying her debut album for 2015 via Republic Records and Universal Music.

Lauren Nostro4174 days ago

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