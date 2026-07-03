Natalie Cole

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Music

Chaka Khan Is Expected to Sing at Natalie Cole's Funeral

The singer's funeral will be held Monday in Los Angeles.

Eric Diep3843 days ago
Music

Natalie Cole Has Passed Away at 65

The daughter of the legendary Nat King Cole.

Zach Frydenlund3851 days ago

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