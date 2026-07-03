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Premiere: Noah Breakfast Brings In GrandeMarshall and Tunji Ige For This Intoxicating Remix of Nadus' "Marriage Proposal"

Noah Breakfast called on GrandeMarshall and Tunji Ige to properly rework Nadus' "Marriage Proposal."

Khal3956 days ago
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Music

Nadus - "Nxwxrk (Sliink 'I Run New Jersey' Remix)"

If looking back at Jersey club's rise in 2014, calling Sliink, Nadus, DJ Fire, and Uniiqu3 the "Superfriends" of club music makes sense. Thus, when Ba

marcuskdowling4232 days ago
nadus arm
Music

Nadus Gives Away Previously-Unreleased Footwork EP

Many of us at DAD were dejected when we heard that the Run-X tour featuring Baauer, Boys Noize, Spank Rock and Nadus was cancelled. As huge supporters

marcuskdowling4309 days ago
nadus hand face
Music

Nadus Joins AM Only

One of the true breakout stories of underground-to-mainstream EDM of 2014 is the rise to prominence of the New Jersey-based contingent of the Brick Ba

marcuskdowling4317 days ago
nxwxrk rlgrime edit
Music

Nadus - "Nxwxrk (RL Grime Edit)"

In celebration of having 200,000 followers on the Facebook, LA master bass maker RL Grime has dropped a new edit of Nadus' instant genre-destroying classic "Nxwxrk." The main thing going on with this edit is that the build-ups have been beefed up to provide maximum impact in a festival environment. Props though to RL Grime for shouting out Nadus and his cause. We obviously support any type of shine for Nadus, just too bad this edit is on track to get more plays than the original.

walmerc4420 days ago
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Music

Nadus - "Nxwxrk"

I don't know how many of us are out there, but I'll just go ahead and say it: it's an awkward time right now, being from Jersey and loving Jersey club

khrisd4435 days ago
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Music

Dirty South Joe Mixes "Nadus' Greatest"

The only people talking to me about Nadus before I met him were Nappy and Dirty South Joe. Dude was something like a legend before I really got into h

khrisd4441 days ago
nadus broke city ep
Music

Nadus' "Broke City" EP is Due Out on May 27

Back in February we gave you a preview of Nadus' Broke City EP via two tunes we found in two mixes that'd dropped in the same week. Today, Pelican Fly

khrisd4450 days ago
slow nadus b2b rinse france
Music

Watch Nadus and DJ Slow Go B2B for Rinse France

"Shout out to the whole 973!" kicks off the two-hour long back-to-back mix done on March 24th for Rinse France by Newark, New Jersey-based producer Na

marcuskdowling4495 days ago
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Music

Preview Two Tracks From Nadus' "Broke City" EP

For those of you who don't know, but Jersey's been cultivated some heat as of late. One of the producers you need to keep your eyes on is Nadus, who's

khrisd4542 days ago
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DJ Sliink, Nadus, and the Casio XW-P1

If you know DAD, you know we rock with the Jersey club sound... heavy. Two of the best in that scene are DJs Sliink and Nadus, who we champion on a fa

khrisd4705 days ago
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Music

The Best Remixes of the Week

Tricks might be for kids, but remixes are for DADs. We're just suckers for a solid rerub. This week we've got everything from thunderous Jersey club to light and airy house. Here are this week's best remixes.

khrisd4746 days ago

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