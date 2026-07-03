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The diversity of the tracks on this list just lend to how strong the Jersey club scene is at the moment. All of the tracks could each represent a sub-androids
In 2014, do you think the DJ/producer picture-taking game will be stepped up? We're noticing some weird trends. The weirdest by far is the "we're notandroids
Music
Nadus Speaks Candidly on Running For Office, the Current State of Newark, and His Relationship With DJ Sliink
Nadus is a 22-year-old from Newark that everyone should know. His output is already incredibly respectable. But as he and I have gotten to know eachnappy
You knew it was bound to happen. After the way producers flipped tracks from Kanye West's Yeezus and Jay Z's Magna Carta Holy Grail, DAD knew Drake'sjakel