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Premiere: Nadastrom Finds Some "Fresh" Inspiration For Their Celebratory Summer Mixtape, 'The Life & Times And Raphael De La Ghetto'

Nadastrom get your summer right with a new mixtape featuring some 'Fresh Prince' inspiration alongside some '90s-era sampling.

Khal4037 days ago
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Music

Nadastrom - "Fallen Down"

Today's the day we get more of the vision of Dave Nada and Matt Nordstrom's view of what the future of Nadastrom will sound like. Yes, in the past few

marcuskdowling4434 days ago
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Music

Nadastrom - "Fallen Down (Justin Martin Remix)"

"Remember moombahton?" That's what BBC Radio 1 disc jockey Annie Mac jokingly remarks as she announced the debut of Dirtybird Records stalwart prod

marcuskdowling4440 days ago
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Nadastrom - "Fat Boys"

Moombahton and tech-house maestros Nadastrom (Dave Nada and Matt Nordstrom) have quite the reach when it comes to top-tier DJ/producer fans of their p

marcuskdowling4499 days ago
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Peligrosa's Final Weekend During SXSW 2014 was a Full Blown Movie

We built the SXSW 2014 events we did with Peligrosa and Karmaloop up as kind of a big deal. But I don't think anything could've prepared us for what

brenttactic4502 days ago
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Aquadrop vs. Nadastrom - "Favelas (RL Grime Private P***y Edit)"

If you've seen RL Grime live recently, you had to have heard this. Proper rave-ready banger right here, and he's since given it away for free after hitting 100K likes on his RL Grime Facebook. So that's 100K on RL Grime, 125K on Clockwork. Dude's cornering a few markets with ease. Although with cuts like this that just ooze trap awesomeness, you can see why. There's really not much that needs to be said: bend elbows, close eyes, and turn up. Simple.

khrisd4595 days ago
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Download the "Moombahton Massive VIII" EP

In anticipation for tomorrow's upcoming Moombahton Massive at U Street Music Hall, Sabo and his label Sol Selectas has finally given us another episod

brenttactic4624 days ago
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Nadastrom Has Dropped Their Impressive "FULL CYCLE" Mix

In celebration of being on tour with Salva and Sinden for the #4ALL Club tour, DC-to-LA dance-masters Nadastrom recently released their 80-minute FULL

marcuskdowling4630 days ago
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Music

The Best Mixes of the Week

In a word, this week's roundup of mixes is stacked. From the freshest in the EDM game to some of the up-and-comers that we love to champion, you have some serious catching up to do. Take the rest of your day out and really dissect what happened this week. Any doubts you may have had regarding dance music's future should be squashed.

khrisd4731 days ago
nadastrom puma mad decent mixtape
Music

Download Nadastrom’s Puma x Mad Decent Block Party Mixtape

Friday vibes, indeed. Nadastrom is known for digging deep and mixing styles, something they did perfectly for the next installment of the Mad Decent Block Party mixtape series, bringing the sounds of Kaytranada, Kanye West, Disclosure, J Dilla, and so much more. This isn't that "super turnt up" kind of mix, but something to pre-game to. So diverse.

khrisd4733 days ago
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The 22 Best Diplo & Friends Guest Mixes, So Far

In April of 2012, BBC Radio 1 kicked off one of the best weekly programs we've heard in recent years: Diplo's Diplo &amp; Friends show. For two hours, Dip

khrisd4784 days ago
trillectro 2013
Music

Trillectro 2013 Announces Phase 1 Lineup

We told you about last year's Trillectro Music Festival back in April; even before knowing who they'd bring out this year, DAD had it pegged as a festival you should check out. Today, the first wave of artists who will be performing was announced, and it's a dope mixture of hip-hop and dance music... just like we like it.

khrisd4791 days ago
skrillex in mexico
Music

Watch This Short Film on Skrillex's 2012 Trip to Mexico

We'd been hearing that Mexico was heavy into their dance music, and this short documentary proves it. Skrillex (alongside 12th Planet, Zedd, and Nadastrom) spent the last week of 2012 in Mexico on tour, ripping through four immense shows. You can see that the Mexican dance music lovers get just as hype for EDM as we do, and from what 12th Planet says, they can get rowdy. Nest HQ has also posted a bunch of photos from this trip that you should check out.

khrisd4804 days ago
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Here is the Full Lineup for the 2013 Mad Decent Block Party

You know your event is serious when the earlybird tickets sell out without a lineup announced. The 2013 Mad Decent Block Party will span 13 cities, and feature a host of artists, including Major Lazer, Danny Brown, Skream, RiFF RAFF, Baauer, RL Grime, Flosstradamus, DJ Sega, Dillon Francis, Lunice, ETC!ETC!, and many more. Peep the video for the full lineup. This should be sick.

khrisd4827 days ago

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