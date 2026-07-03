Mysteryland

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This past weekend was probably the most depressing time I ever had, but definitely not for America's fastest rising corporate entity, "EDM." Two major FEMA camps, EDC and Mysteryland, went head-on, battling to click-bait fans to either attend the uber bro rage fest in New Jersey (although they swear it's NY) or the trippy Disney-wave Mysteryland, set in the historical Woodstock site. Naturally, I went to both because you know what... misery loves company.
jasonano
Yesterday, inthemix reported that ID&T would be bringing their Mysteryland brand to the U.S. in 2014. ID&T, the company also behind the wildly successful Sensation event series and the Tomorrowland brands, is rumored to be bringing the festvial to a "historic" location in the "New York area." Unwilling to idle by waiting for a press release, we decided to play along. Heck, we love a bt of mystery, so we cooked up a list of potential spots for Mysteryland.
jakel

Latest Stories

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This Year's Mysteryland USA Will Be A Cash-Free Event

You're going to have a tough time if you're expecting to spend cash at Mysteryland USA. They won't be accepting the good old American dollar. Instead,

nappy4454 days ago
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Music

Here Is The Mysteryland USA 2014 Lineup

American EDM fans have another stellar festival to hit this year, as Mysteryland hits the same grounds that housed Woodstock '69. We've been patiently

khrisd4517 days ago
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Music

Mysteryland USA 2014 Tickets Go on Sale December 12

Earlier this year, DAD correctly guessed where the site of Mysteryland USA 2014 will be: the site of the 1969 Woodstock festival in in Bethel Woods, N

khrisd4608 days ago
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Music

That's a Wrap: Mysteryland, Amsterdam 2013

After making this quick weekend getaway across nine time zones to experience all that Mysteryland had to offer, I can tell you one thing: I’m wiped. I can also tell you that no matter how long it takes you to recover, attending Mysteryland will be one of the best decisions you’ve ever made.

tyler-d4705 days ago
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Music

Mysteryland Headed to Woodstock During Memorial Day 2014

Less than half a week removed from reports that Insomniac was eyeing Woodstock grounds, ID&T has announced that they are taking the Mysteryland Festival brand to the hallowed grounds. This shouldn't be any surprise to anyone paying attention and reading DAD regularly as I touted this as the move back in June. The move, which was announced in the Wall Street Journal, includes details pertaining to the size of the festival (20,000 people), the proposed budget ($10 million), and the motivations.

jakel4715 days ago
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