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This past weekend was probably the most depressing time I ever had, but definitely not for America's fastest rising corporate entity, "EDM." Two major FEMA camps, EDC and Mysteryland, went head-on, battling to click-bait fans to either attend the uber bro rage fest in New Jersey (although they swear it's NY) or the trippy Disney-wave Mysteryland, set in the historical Woodstock site. Naturally, I went to both because you know what... misery loves company.jasonano
While EDC New York is taking place over at MetLife Stadium, Mysteryland's U.S. debut will be a little different; it will be held at New York's Bethelkhrisd
Yesterday, inthemix reported that ID&T would be bringing their Mysteryland brand to the U.S. in 2014. ID&T, the company also behind the wildly successful Sensation event series and the Tomorrowland brands, is rumored to be bringing the festvial to a "historic" location in the "New York area." Unwilling to idle by waiting for a press release, we decided to play along. Heck, we love a bt of mystery, so we cooked up a list of potential spots for Mysteryland.jakel
Check out the A to Z of everything you need to know about this year’s Tomorrowland music festival. Stay safe and rave hard, my friends.OHMYGODitsKAT