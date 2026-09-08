jasonano
Joined February 2015 | 1 posts
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Latest Stories
"The Bass Never Dropped": A Sadboy Recap of EDC and Mysteryland
This past weekend was probably the most depressing time I ever had, but definitely not for America's fastest rising corporate entity, "EDM." Two major FEMA camps, EDC and Mysteryland, went head-on, battling to click-bait fans to either attend the uber bro rage fest in New Jersey (although they swear it's NY) or the trippy Disney-wave Mysteryland, set in the historical Woodstock site. Naturally, I went to both because you know what... misery loves company.
jasonano4494 days ago