Tomorrowland Festival

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Latest Stories

James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett of Metallica perform a show during their first night at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Friday, June 20, 2025.
Music

Tomorrowland Festival Saved by Metallica With Just Hours to Spare Following Stage Fire

Dutch DJ Martin Garrix thanked the band for "coming through with the new stage parts."

Jaelani Turner-Williams371 days ago
Tomorrowland Unite Fire
Music

Over 22,000 Evacuated After Fire Breaks Out at Tomorrowland Unite Spain

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.

Joshua Espinoza3283 days ago

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