Myles Lloyd

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Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: DijahSB, Wolf Castle, Nate Husser

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1016 days ago
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: KILLY & SEGA, Mike Shabb, Eva Shaw, G Milla & Jaay Cee

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1086 days ago
Album artwork of Myles Lloyd
Music

Myles Lloyd Drops His Sophomore Album 'Forever, Yours'

Myles Lloyd's new album spans eight tracks that tackle the challenge of moving on from a relationship while questioning the possibility of second chances.

Natalie Harmsen1625 days ago
Myles Lloyd
Music

Myles Lloyd Returns With Honest R&B Track "Down Under"

Myles Lloyd is back with another R&amp;B song, and this time he's not playing. The young Montreal musician is getting candid and asking for respect.

Natalie Harmsen1759 days ago

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