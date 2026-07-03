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It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artistsLouis Pavlakos
From Skiifall to RealestK to Tyleen, here are the Canadian artists poised to make major moves this year. If you haven't heard these names yet, you will soon.Alex Nino Gheciu
As we await the release of 'Certified Lover Boy,' there's been no shortage of northern heat to keep us vibing. Here are the best Canadian songs of July 2021.Alex Nino Gheciu
The Lavalle-based vocalist is one of the most exciting emerging acts outside of Toronto, blurring the lines between radio-friendly pop and moody R&B.Sumiko Wilson