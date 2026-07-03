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Munchi and Morrison linked up to collaborate on a two-track EP to be released (on a Saturday, of all days) via Munchi's Selegna Records. It features London vocalist Isa GT, and I decided to speak to the duo about their history, their inspiration, and their thoughts on moombahton. The tunes are below all of these words, if you're antsy. But this conversation was incredibly interesting.
nappy
You already know how we do, but if you don't, take a walk through this week's best reworks. From the top of the pops to the bottom of the barrel, we have a grip of styles from a batch of stellar artists that are out here pushing the sound(s) ahead. But, yeah, you should already know.
khrisd

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Download Munchi's "Vol. III Perreo 101"

Comparing Munchi to anyone else making music of any genre in 2014 is a foolish proposition. Whereas Skrillex can release an album on a video game and

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Download Munchi's "Vol. II - Rasterinha (Contos do Caderninho Verde)" EP

Munchi and I have been friends for years, and I normally get a heads up on his releases, but it didn't surprise me at all that he just randomly dropped an insane EP on a Friday night. What did catch me off guard though is that this is a Rasterinha release, a genre that Brice and Comrade were pushing before anyone else. And a genre that most producers don't quite have a handle on yet. I guess that shouldn't have thrown me for a loop either, now that I think about it.

nappy4522 days ago
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Download Jon Kwest & Munchi's "Boom Bap Back" EP

In Munchi's continued quest (pun intended) to break the Internet with his Selegna imprint, he linked up with DC resident Jon Kwest for something to satisfy the hip-hop heads swimming through this electronic dance world. They've each contributed three records for their Boom Bap Back EP, a release that only logs 15 minutes but will undoubtedly stand the test of time.

nappy4561 days ago
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Bro Safari x Munchi - "Sin Compromiso (Munchi's F**k B***h Promoters VIP)"

Munchi is one of those talented artists who will make an insanely good track and hold onto it, leaving the people wanting more. When I first heard thi

alessr4658 days ago
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Selegna Records Presents the "Moombahton Is Dead EP"

Feels like this has all gone full circle; it was Munchi's Facebook update asking about people saying moombahton was dead that sparked this rousing discussion and our look at the moombahton players who keep the scene alive. In any case, Munchi hit Nappy with this new EP from Selegna, Moombahton Is Dead.

khrisd4673 days ago
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