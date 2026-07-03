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Charli XCX new music
Music

Charli XCX Drops "5 in the Morning" Banger

The pop star has a new hip-hop inspired track dedicated to her killer work ethic.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2970 days ago
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Music

Listen to Courtney Barnett’s Playlist for Waking Up on the Road

Bob Dylan, the Beastie Boys, and Kendrick make it onto Courtney Barnett's tour playlist.

Dana Droppo3693 days ago
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Music

Listen to Shura’s Early Mornings Playlist

From Tame Impala to Talib Kweli, take a listen to this refreshing, genre-spanning mix from rising British songstress Shura.

Steven J. Horowitz3747 days ago

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