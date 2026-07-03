Moonchild Sanelly

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Music

Ghetts Continues To Expand His Vision With ‘On Purpose, With Purpose’

The new album features the likes of Kano, Wretch 32, Moonchild Sanelly, Tiggs Da Author, and more.

James Keith875 days ago
Music

Ghetts Reconnects With Moonchild Sanelly For Brooding “Laps”

The new track will feature on Ghetts’ new album, ‘On Purpose, With Purpose’, which is due for release on January 5.

James Keith1001 days ago
Moonchild Sanelly
Music

Premiere: Johannesburg's Moonchild Sanelly Takes A Psychedelic Inward Voyage On "Bashiri"

Described as "the queen of gqom", it's no surprise Beyoncé, Damon Albarn and Wizkid were all so keen to work with her.

James Keith2213 days ago

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