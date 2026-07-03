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A video from over the weekend that is circulating on social media appears to show Mel Gibson saluting former president Donald Trump at UFC 264.Brenton Blanchet
Sports
Video Appears to Show Conor McGregor Threatening to Kill Dustin Poirier Following UFC 264 Loss
New video has emerged in which Conor McGregor appears to utter death threats at Dustin Poirier after their hugely anticipated fight at UFC 246.Joe Price
As the UFC prepares for its Freedom 250 card at the White House, here are the 20 greatest bouts in the promotion's history.R.M. Schneiderman
From early legends like Royce Gracie to double champs such as Conor McGregor and Jon Jones, here are the GOATs of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.R.M. Schneiderman