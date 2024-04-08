Chef Eros Talks The Great Jollof Debate And Working With Michael B. Jordan

Do you serve the Unity Jollof in either of those establishments?

Yes. So in the Los Angeles one, we serve the Unity Jollof rice as part of our seven course dining experience. It's the main course. In our restaurant in Lagos, we have five or six different types of jollof rice. The Unity Jollof Rice is one, but we also have a truffle jollof rice, we have a lobster jollof rice, we have a jollof pilaf, and we have the Nigerian classic jollof rice as well. And then we also have different specials. So sometimes we do the Ghanaian jollof rice. But now we're focused on the Unity Jollof Rice. So yes, the Unity Jollof is available at both locations.

What a cool signature dish for you and for your diners. Then pivoting back to the Chase Sapphire “Taste of West Africa” spot, there's so much talent in this short film. You have Chiney Ogwumike. You have Michael B. Jordan. And I know it was directed by Bradford Young. So you're obviously a superstar chef, but what's it like to work with these other huge talents from different industries?

I mean, amazing. For example, someone like Michael B. Jordan, who I've watched perform in different movies and especially after Black Panther, that's when I really started to appreciate him from an African standpoint. So seeing him in those huge films, you might not know what to expect meeting him, but he was so cool and so down to earth. I love real people. And it was the same with all the others who were at the dining table. They're all genuine, real people who care about others, who care about culture. And to bring all of them together at a dining table to have such an impactful conversation about culture, about the “Taste of West Africa,” is really a dream come true for me. I couldn't be more proud to be a part of this production and to work with amazing people like Bradford and the team at Chase to bring this project to life. It’s really and truly been a dream come true.

It shows in the film spot. Everyone is down to earth and the conversation about jollof is so natural. It seems like a group of friends getting together and chopping it up. Then, working with Chase Sapphire Reserve, the tagline at the end of the spot is, “Immersive dinners with world-class chefs.” Obviously, you're a world-class chef and the dinners you serve at your restaurants seem to be personal. How does that line up with Chase Sapphire Reserve?

My dinners are intimate. They're really about intentionally bringing together a community and Chase Sapphire Reserve is a platform that allows you to embark on different experiences, one of which is immersive dinners. So as a Chase Sapphire Reserve member, you’re able to access those dinners with world-class chefs who can create memorable experiences like the “Taste of West Africa.”

We all work hard every day and then you're able to pick up this card and use it to enjoy different experiences aside from just dining. There's also travel and other forms of entertainment. So really and truly, Chase Sapphire Reserve allows you to experience different forms of dining and entertainment around the world.

This interview was edited for clarity and concision.