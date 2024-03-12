Michael B. Jordan Admits He's 'Lonely' But Isn't Ready to Date Again

Michael B. Jordan isn’t ready to start dating again.

In a new episode of the podcast On Purpose with Jay Shetty, Jordan admitted that his penchant for “multitasking” and “juggling the balancing act” in work has made him feel "lonely."

“There’s a loneliness that I have. The responsibility that you have is isolating and the weight is isolating,” he said, per Us Weekly. “The worst part of that is the feeling like nobody really understands. Sometimes falling into the spaces of being alone, feeling alone.”

Even though he deals with loneliness, Jordan expressed how ambivalent he feels about dating right now. “I go back and forth between wanting partnership and then not knowing what’s the best partner for me," he continued.