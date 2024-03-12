Michael B. Jordan Admits He's 'Lonely' But Isn't Ready to Date Again

Michael B. Jordan isn’t ready to start dating again.
In a new episode of the podcast On Purpose with Jay Shetty, Jordan admitted that his penchant for “multitasking” and “juggling the balancing act” in work has made him feel "lonely."
“There’s a loneliness that I have. The responsibility that you have is isolating and the weight is isolating,” he said, per Us Weekly. “The worst part of that is the feeling like nobody really understands. Sometimes falling into the spaces of being alone, feeling alone.”
Even though he deals with loneliness, Jordan expressed how ambivalent he feels about dating right now. “I go back and forth between wanting partnership and then not knowing what’s the best partner for me," he continued.
Jordan said he's realized that a relationship goes beyond saying “I love you,” and that while love “should be enough… it’s not quite that simple.”
Part of Jordan's challenge, according to him, is his singular focus on his career, which affects his entire life—not just dating. “There’s also a part of me that really hasn’t lived life yet. … I haven’t traveled for fun,” he explained. “I gotta start living. I’ve sacrificed and I’ve zoned in for so long.”
The Creed star revealed that he does “want a family eventually,” adding, “I’m not looking but it would take a very special person to understand and grow with me.”
Jordan was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2020, the same year rumors sparked about him dating Lori Harvey. The pair confirmed their relationship in January 2021, and later broke up in June 2022.
The 37-year-old has also been linked to Kendall Jenner and Kiki Layne.