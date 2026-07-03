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Did your favourite make the cut?Complex
Having had the weekend to stew on it, some of the Complex UK team—Joseph ‘JP’ Patterson, James Keith and Claudia Valentina Cagna—sat down to share their first thoughts.Joseph JP Patterson
We caught up with Sincere to talk about his journey from the mic to management, rap music’s influence on fashion, doing things your own way, and much more.Robert Kazandjian
From vets like Pusha-T and Kendrick Lamar to newer spitters like Doechii and Nino Paid, these are the best rap verses of 2025 so far.Dimas Sanfiorenzo