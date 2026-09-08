Robert Kazandjian
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2023: Highlights From The World Of Music Journalism
A look back at some of the best music writing of the year.
2022: Complex UK’s Highlights From The World Of Music Journalism
A look back at some of the best music writing of the year.
Cold Roads: The Best Mixtapes From Road Rap’s Early Reign
And what a time it was.
2021: Complex UK’s Highlights From The World Of Music Journalism
And so ends another strange year on planet Earth. Last time we ran this column, we lamented the pause on live music and the sudden readjustments artists were...
Meet The British Rap Producers Ready For The World Stage
British rap is an amazing place right now. With a thriving underground and an ever-increasing appetite from audiences, the homegrown scene is finding support...
10 UK Culture/Music Podcasts You Need In Your Life (2021 Edition)
Whether it’s sport, music, celebrity gossip or an escape from the everyday grind, there’s a glut of UK-based podcasts ready to rise to the top and offer us a...
Sincere’s Entrepreneurial Spirit Is Shining Through UK Rap
We caught up with Sincere to talk about his journey from the mic to management, rap music’s influence on fashion, doing things your own way, and much more.
UK Drill Has Produced Certified Stars, But Who’s Up Next?
UK drill’s future holds almost unlimited possibilities, but one thing we can be sure about is that these 10 artists are going to be its next stars....
“My Time Is Now! I’ve Waited For My Time”: Meet ‘Plugged In’ Star Fumez The Engineer
Fumez The Engineer, the man behind Pressplay’s all-conquering freestyle series Plugged In, is a pioneering figure in UK drill and rap who has worked his way up.
Meet Lord Apex, Underground UK Hip-Hop’s New Golden Child
“I live for the people that own their differences, and I’m glad that I can put music out that makes people think about these things in a more positive light.”
First Impressions Of Fredo’s ‘Money Can’t Buy Happiness’ Album
It's clear that Fredo took time out to perfect his craft for this album. Now, he wants to be taken seriously as a rapper—much like his good friend, Dave.
“In Any Circumstance, Humans Need Imagination In Order To Survive”: An Interview With Caleb Femi
The author and poet talks about the impact of music on his work, the importance of archiving the ends, the education system, gentrification in Peckham and more.