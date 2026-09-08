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Robert Kazandjian

Joined November 2020 | 12 posts
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Latest Stories

2023: Highlights From The World Of Music Journalism

A look back at some of the best music writing of the year.

Robert Kazandjian1017 days ago
best

2022: Complex UK’s Highlights From The World Of Music Journalism

A look back at some of the best music writing of the year.

Robert Kazandjian1381 days ago
The Best Mixtapes From Road Rap's Early Reign

Cold Roads: The Best Mixtapes From Road Rap’s Early Reign

And what a time it was.

Robert Kazandjian1499 days ago
best music writing of the year

2021: Complex UK’s Highlights From The World Of Music Journalism

And so ends another strange year on planet Earth. Last time we ran this column, we lamented the pause on live music and the sudden readjustments artists were...

Robert Kazandjian1751 days ago
ceebeaatsceebeaatsceebeaatsceebeaats

Meet The British Rap Producers Ready For The World Stage

British rap is an amazing place right now. With a thriving underground and an ever-increasing appetite from audiences, the homegrown scene is finding support...

Robert Kazandjian1795 days ago
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3-shots-of-tequila

10 UK Culture/Music Podcasts You Need In Your Life (2021 Edition)

Whether it’s sport, music, celebrity gossip or an escape from the everyday grind, there’s a glut of UK-based podcasts ready to rise to the top and offer us a...

Robert Kazandjian1843 days ago
sincere

Sincere’s Entrepreneurial Spirit Is Shining Through UK Rap

We caught up with Sincere to talk about his journey from the mic to management, rap music’s influence on fashion, doing things your own way, and much more.

Robert Kazandjian1905 days ago
v9

UK Drill Has Produced Certified Stars, But Who’s Up Next?

UK drill’s future holds almost unlimited possibilities, but one thing we can be sure about is that these 10 artists are going to be its next stars....

Robert Kazandjian1925 days ago
fumez-the-engineer

“My Time Is Now! I’ve Waited For My Time”: Meet ‘Plugged In’ Star Fumez The Engineer

Fumez The Engineer, the man behind Pressplay’s all-conquering freestyle series Plugged In, is a pioneering figure in UK drill and rap who has worked his way up.

Robert Kazandjian1946 days ago
lord-apex

Meet Lord Apex, Underground UK Hip-Hop’s New Golden Child

“I live for the people that own their differences, and I’m glad that I can put music out that makes people think about these things in a more positive light.”

Robert Kazandjian1963 days ago
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fredo money cant buy happiness

First Impressions Of Fredo’s ‘Money Can’t Buy Happiness’ Album

It's clear that Fredo took time out to perfect his craft for this album. Now, he wants to be taken seriously as a rapper—much like his good friend, Dave.

Robert Kazandjian2058 days ago
caleb femi

“In Any Circumstance, Humans Need Imagination In Order To Survive”: An Interview With Caleb Femi

The author and poet talks about the impact of music on his work, the importance of archiving the ends, the education system, gentrification in Peckham and more.

Robert Kazandjian2129 days ago

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