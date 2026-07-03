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DJs are known to speak with their hands. Producers, on the other hand, tend to create what they can't express through words with their sounds, and inandroids
You already know what time it is. You already know what we do. This past week was pretty great for the remix lovers out there. Some solid reimagining of older bits, with a number of great producers getting the ability to remix current jams. Nice variety here. Basically, you're welcome.khrisd
Solid week, remix-wise. Lots of new names creeping into our playlists, and we're far from mad. The dance music scene needs that new blood to keep it regular. And hell, who doesn't want more fire beats from eager producers? As per usual we also have the best from the established heads, because things don't move unless they say so... right? Not at all, but you know. They have to show and prove, and do so. Rock to this.khrisd
We're aware that most dance music talk tends to turn into sausage party fests. There's definitely a larger list of males behind DJ booths and on the tjakel