Maya Jane Coles

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You already know what time it is. You already know what we do. This past week was pretty great for the remix lovers out there. Some solid reimagining of older bits, with a number of great producers getting the ability to remix current jams. Nice variety here. Basically, you're welcome.
khrisd
Solid week, remix-wise. Lots of new names creeping into our playlists, and we're far from mad. The dance music scene needs that new blood to keep it regular. And hell, who doesn't want more fire beats from eager producers? As per usual we also have the best from the established heads, because things don't move unless they say so... right? Not at all, but you know. They have to show and prove, and do so. Rock to this.
khrisd

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Printworks (credit: Jake Davis)
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Black Coffee, Peggy Gou, Maya Jane Coles & More To Play At Printworks’ Closing Weekend Party

Running from Friday 28th April to Monday 1st May, each of the four nights has been curated to reflect a different aspect of the Southwark venue.

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Premiere: Maya Jane Coles Returns As Nocturnal Sunshine For Dark And Murky "U&ME"

The first new material under the alias since a spate of singles and EPs released in 2015. 

James Keith2655 days ago
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Premiere: Mella Dee's Warehouse Remix Of Maya Jane Coles's "Darkside" Is Not For The Faint-Hearted

Sitting right at the heaviest, most brutal end of the techno spectrum.

James Keith3180 days ago
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Maya Jane Coles' "What They Say" Got Sampled On A Nicki Minaj Track

Nicki Minaj, Drake and Lil Wayne turn Maya Jane Coles' house hit into a slow jam.

James Keith4236 days ago
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Maya Jane Coles Was Sampled on Nicki Minaj's New Album "The Pinkprint"

While we've covered a number of situations in the past where producers are being sampled illegally, it's dope to see a producer we rock with getting the credit they deserve. With Nicki Minaj's The Pinkprint dropping next week (and landing on the Internets in full overnight), everyone is getting to hear what Nicki's brought to the table... including "Truffle," the second track featuring Drake and Lil Wayne on the album, which features a slowed-down sample of Maya Jane Coles' "What They Say."

khrisd4237 days ago
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The Acid - "Ghost (Maya Jane Coles Remix)"

If an electro fanatic that's new to deep house and techno, the remix of UK-based minimal electro trio The Acid's single "Ghost" by Maya Jane Coles sho

marcuskdowling4253 days ago
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Tiga vs. Audion - "Let's Go Dancing (Maya Jane Coles Dancing In The Dark Remix)"

Back in September, Tiga first previewed his new single (a tasty collaboration with Audion) from his upcoming album due some time next year. Now we ge

brenttactic4641 days ago
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Maya Jane Coles ft. Kim Ann Foxman - "Burning Bright"

In the video for Maya Jane Coles' "Everything," we saw a woman turn herself into a crow. For the "Burning Bright" clip, we get to see the lengths some

khrisd4730 days ago
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Music

Maya Jane Coles - "Comfort"

English producer, DJ, and now singer, Maya Jane Coles has been one of the hottest names in the underground house world since 2010 when she grabbed DJ

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The Best Remixes of the Week

We can't front; this is a pretty strong selection of remixes we have for you this week. And the best part is it's not a bunch of huge names, but a group of solid workers who are out here killing it, consistently. Everything from r&b and hip-hop bootlegs to some serious house reworks that should be available very soon. Take your pick.

khrisd4781 days ago
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Maya Jane Coles - "Everything (Breach Remix)"

Next week, a remix EP for Maya Jane Coles' "Everything" is set to drop, giving us a dope batch of beats before the release of Comfort on June 28. The first rework we've heard from this EP is from Breach, who builds from an eerie spot into some lush, bouncy territory. The way Karin Park's vocal turns into a chorus? Excellent stuff.

khrisd4782 days ago
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The Best Remixes of the Week

You'd think we would get tired of this week in and week out. You'd be surprised at how many talented producers we find lurking behind a sick remix. Plus, great remixes are a way to discover music you might never listen to if not for this awesome alternate take on the material. Dive into this week's batch of reworked treats.

khrisd4788 days ago
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The xx - "Fiction (Maya Jane Coles Remix)"

Maya Jane Coles knows how to turn it up when building up anticipation for Comfort, which is due on July 1. She's released a stunning single ("Everythi

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