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Hilary Duff Was 'Really Sad' After Ashley Tisdale's 'Toxic Mom Group' Drama: 'I Felt Used'
"I was pretty taken aback," Duff said on the new episode of Alex Cooper's 'Call Her Daddy' podcast.
Meghan Trainor Seemingly Responds to Ashley Tisdale’s ‘Toxic Mom Group' Essay
The singer addressed the alleged controversy in a TikTok video reacting to what she called “apparent mom group drama.”
Hilary Duff Announces New Docuseries and Return to Music
The 'How I Met Your Father' actress last released original music in 2015.
Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma Drops 'F*ck Ye' T-Shirts Benefitting Holocaust Survivors
Musician Matthew Koma has had enough of Ye's antisemitism.
Zedd Responds After Matthew Koma Calls Him 'Toxic' and 'Self-Serving' (UPDATE)
Zedd: "I will forever be grateful to you and your contributions to my career. I continue to wish you all the best."
This is What Afrojack's GMA Summer Concert Series Performance Looked Like
This morning, Afrojack was in Central Park for a live performance on Good Morning America for their Summer Concert series While we're over a month since the release of Forget The World, Afrojack touching down on the program is a huge step, especially since he has the material to have a couple of performances with live vocalists on the show–which is why he had Sting, Matthew Koma, and Wrabel on the show with him.
10 Things You Didn't Know About Matthew Koma
Matthew Koma's stock has been rising in these EDM streets and we're not sure if people are realizing it. When we talk about EDM "going pop" or hitting
We're Not Sure What's Going on in This Video for Zedd's "Find You"
I love EDM videos. And by love I mean I'm forever amazed at how random some of these clips can be. The clip for Zedd's Divergent soundtrack number "Fi
Preview Zedd's New Single, "Find You"
I'm usually not a fan of lyric videos, but for Zedd, I'll make a concession. Dude has a sound when it comes to these big singles, and it works... even
Zedd Announces New Single, "Find You," For January 26
Sometimes, less (news) is more, especially when it comes to producers like Zedd. Today, one single tweet has EDM fans giddy...
Showtek & Justin Prime ft. Matthew Koma - "Cannonball (Earthquake) (Matrix & Futurebound Remix)"
I'm not going to spend tonight talking about drum & bass being back/never having left; I'll leave that for other sites to thinkpiece out. You lot want
Hardwell ft. Matthew Koma - "Dare You"
How do you follow-up an epic Facebook sonning? By dropping a video that's eerily similar to Avicii's "Wake Me Up" clip, minus the horses and Ultra Music Festival. A band of like-minded people roam around a city aimlessly, but all somehow link up to hit a Hardwell show that you need these weird keys to get into. Where did these people get these Hardwell keys? Were they randomly distributed? Did they all grab them at one place then forgot that the others got them? So many questions.
10 EDM Vocalists That We Love
EDM has always been about the beats. Not to say that vocalists haven't cut a clear path through the scene of the years, but it's always a DJ/producer