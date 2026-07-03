Matthew Koma

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Hilary Duff performs in a red fluffy coat, holding a microphone, with a purple backdrop.
Pop Culture

Hilary Duff Was 'Really Sad' After Ashley Tisdale's 'Toxic Mom Group' Drama: 'I Felt Used'

"I was pretty taken aback," Duff said on the new episode of Alex Cooper's 'Call Her Daddy' podcast.

Trace William Cowen143 days ago
Meghan Trainor and Ashley Tisdale
Pop Culture

Meghan Trainor Seemingly Responds to Ashley Tisdale’s ‘Toxic Mom Group' Essay

The singer addressed the alleged controversy in a TikTok video reacting to what she called “apparent mom group drama.”

tara mahadevan191 days ago
Hilary Duff attends the InStyle Imagemaker Awards at Private Residence on October 24, 2024 in Bel Air, California.
Music

Hilary Duff Announces New Docuseries and Return to Music

The 'How I Met Your Father' actress last released original music in 2015.

Alex Gonzalez312 days ago
(L) Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (R) The artist formerly known as Kanye West at the 2025 Grammys.
Music

Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma Drops 'F*ck Ye' T-Shirts Benefitting Holocaust Survivors

Musician Matthew Koma has had enough of Ye's antisemitism.

Joe Price520 days ago
Zedd
Music

Zedd Responds After Matthew Koma Calls Him 'Toxic' and 'Self-Serving' (UPDATE)

Zedd: "I will forever be grateful to you and your contributions to my career. I continue to wish you all the best."

Joshua Espinoza2598 days ago
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Music

This is What Afrojack's GMA Summer Concert Series Performance Looked Like

This morning, Afrojack was in Central Park for a live performance on Good Morning America for their Summer Concert series While we're over a month since the release of Forget The World, Afrojack touching down on the program is a huge step, especially since he has the material to have a couple of performances with live vocalists on the show–which is why he had Sting, Matthew Koma, and Wrabel on the show with him.

khrisd4404 days ago
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Music

10 Things You Didn't Know About Matthew Koma

Matthew Koma's stock has been rising in these EDM streets and we're not sure if people are realizing it. When we talk about EDM "going pop" or hitting

khrisd4449 days ago
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Music

We're Not Sure What's Going on in This Video for Zedd's "Find You"

I love EDM videos. And by love I mean I'm forever amazed at how random some of these clips can be. The clip for Zedd's Divergent soundtrack number "Fi

khrisd4506 days ago
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Music

Preview Zedd's New Single, "Find You"

I'm usually not a fan of lyric videos, but for Zedd, I'll make a concession. Dude has a sound when it comes to these big singles, and it works... even

khrisd4558 days ago
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Music

Zedd Announces New Single, "Find You," For January 26

Sometimes, less (news) is more, especially when it comes to producers like Zedd. Today, one single tweet has EDM fans giddy...

khrisd4560 days ago
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Music

Showtek & Justin Prime ft. Matthew Koma - "Cannonball (Earthquake) (Matrix & Futurebound Remix)"

I'm not going to spend tonight talking about drum & bass being back/never having left; I'll leave that for other sites to thinkpiece out. You lot want

khrisd4561 days ago
hardwell dare you cover
Music

Hardwell ft. Matthew Koma - "Dare You"

How do you follow-up an epic Facebook sonning? By dropping a video that's eerily similar to Avicii's "Wake Me Up" clip, minus the horses and Ultra Music Festival. A band of like-minded people roam around a city aimlessly, but all somehow link up to hit a Hardwell show that you need these weird keys to get into. Where did these people get these Hardwell keys? Were they randomly distributed? Did they all grab them at one place then forgot that the others got them? So many questions.

khrisd4577 days ago
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Music

10 EDM Vocalists That We Love

EDM has always been about the beats. Not to say that vocalists haven't cut a clear path through the scene of the years, but it's always a DJ/producer

jakel4902 days ago

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