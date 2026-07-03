Matt Champion

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Brockhampton
Music

Brockhampton Drop Merch Ahead of New Album 'Iridescence'

Having just announced that their highly-anticipated fourth record is arriving next week on Sept. 21, they've also just shared a new merch drop ahead of the project's release.

Joe Price2864 days ago
brockhampton getty tim mosenfelder
Music

Brockhampton Announces Fourth Studio Album 'Iridescence'

The group shared an image on social media that revealed: "Brockhampton's 4th studio album will be released this September." The project will be titled 'Iridescence,' and according to Brockhampton's announcement, it was created in London.

Eric Skelton2883 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Premiere: Listen To Matt Champion Search For Love On Single "El Dorado"

Matt Champion debuts the full version of his single, "El Dorado."

James Elliott4083 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Premiere: Watch Matt Champion's "El Dorado" Video

Directed by Matt Champion, Franklin Mendez and HKcovers.

ianservantes4086 days ago

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