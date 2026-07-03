Marques Houston

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Pop Culture

Marques Houston Explains Why He Left 'Sister, Sister' After 4 Seasons

The 42-year-old didn't want people to only see him as the Roger character he played on the show.

Mark Elibert768 days ago

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