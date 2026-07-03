Manifest

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Drake and Lil Yachty in fur coats, with Drake wearing a black cap and Lil Yachty in sunglasses and a large fur hood.
Music

Lil Yachty Says Working With Drake Came After 'Talking to the Abyss' on Acid: 'I Manifested It'

Yachty says the acid in question had him "speaking to a higher power."

Trace William Cowen338 days ago
Tiggs Da Author 'Morefire II'
Music

Tiggs Da Author Drops New Project ‘MOREFIRE II’ f/ Wretch 32, Rimzee, Blade Brown & More 

After the one-two punch of “OCD Riddim” parts one and two, Tiggs Da Author hasn’t wasted a moment in getting his new project out into the world.

James Keith1324 days ago
M.anifest (credit: Adriaan Louw)
Music

Premiere: Ghanaian Star M.anifest Shows Us Round His Hometown In “La Vida” Video

A certified star in his home country, the multi-talented M.anifest is about to release his fifth studio album and seventh full length project overall.

James Keith1780 days ago

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