Latest Stories
The 10 Best Canadian Songs Of 2023
Canadian music was everywhere in 2023, from the charts, to playlists, to festivals. Here are 10 Canadian songs Complex Canada was bumping this year.
Lu Kala Posts Photos Of Meeting Cardi B: "I’m Still On A High"
The pair met in Mesa, Arizona at the TikTok In The Mix event.
Listen to Lu Kala's Co-Curated Equal Canada Playlist on Spotify for International Women's Day
In celebration of International Women’s Day, Congolese-Canadian singer Lu Kala is joining forces with Spotify to curate tracks for its Equal Canada playlist.
Latto Drops Video for New Song "Lottery" f/ Lu Kala
The Atlanta-based rapper dropped the record nearly a year after she shared her sophomore studio album '777.' You can check out the new release here.
How Rising Toronto Artist LU KALA Is Redefining Pop Music
Canadian music artist LU KALA is breaking the mould. Here, she talks about smashing the pop paradigm, uplifting other women and Black artists, and her next EP.
6 Rising Canadian Artists You've Been Sleeping On
From LU KALA to Lyrique, here are some upcoming Canadian music artists who should be on your radar.