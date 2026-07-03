Lu Kala

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Music

The 10 Best Canadian Songs Of 2023

Canadian music was everywhere in 2023, from the charts, to playlists, to festivals. Here are 10 Canadian songs Complex Canada was bumping this year.

Erik Leijon943 days ago
Music

Lu Kala Posts Photos Of Meeting Cardi B: "I’m Still On A High"

The pair met in Mesa, Arizona at the TikTok In The Mix event.

Kyle Parkinson949 days ago
Lu Kala photo for spotify
Music

Listen to Lu Kala's Co-Curated Equal Canada Playlist on Spotify for International Women's Day

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Congolese-Canadian singer Lu Kala is joining forces with Spotify to curate tracks for its Equal Canada playlist.

Louis Pavlakos1230 days ago
latto lottery music video is out now, this is a screenshot from the visuals
Music

Latto Drops Video for New Song "Lottery" f/ Lu Kala

The Atlanta-based rapper dropped the record nearly a year after she shared her sophomore studio album '777.' You can check out the new release here.

Joshua Espinoza1247 days ago
Rising Toronto artist LU KALA posts in a park
Music

How Rising Toronto Artist LU KALA Is Redefining Pop Music

Canadian music artist LU KALA is breaking the mould. Here, she talks about smashing the pop paradigm, uplifting other women and Black artists, and her next EP.

Dragana Kovacevic1738 days ago
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6 rising canadian artists youve been sleeping on lu kala lyrique devontee keynes woods
Music

6 Rising Canadian Artists You've Been Sleeping On

From LU KALA to Lyrique, here are some upcoming Canadian music artists who should be on your radar.

Alex Nino Gheciu2038 days ago

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