Should the Cardinals move on from Kyler Murray? Does Aaron Rodgers return to Pittsburgh? We solve the biggest quarterback problems in the NFL.Alex Kirshner
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We chatted with Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa about blending his Samoan heritage with modern design in his Perry Ellis collaboration, his growth under Coach Mike McDaniel, and how Olympic flag football could impact the sport.Jasper Rose
Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher and hospitalized on Thursday night after being sacked in the second quarter against the Bengals.Zach Dionne
Former Alabama teammates Tua Tagovailoa & Jerry Jeudy talk life in the NFL as rookies and their connection over playing 'Call of Duty.'Zach Frydenlund