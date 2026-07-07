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Jillian Hervey and Lucas Goodman, the duo comprising R&B group Lion Babe, perform their hit single "The Wave" in an elegant Brooklyn living roomKelseyML
Lion Babe's Jillian Hervey and Lucas Goodman draw inspiration from the diversity of New York City.KelseyML
After a meteoric rise, the soul duo stepped back to center themselves and their sound so they could leap forward with no fear.Olivia Becker
Yes, she’s Vanessa Williams’ daughter, but the frontwoman from the eclectic R&B duo Lion Babe is blazing a trail of her own.Damien Scott