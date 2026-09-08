Olivia Becker
Joined April 2017 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories
KYLE Is More Than Just a Happy Rapper
The rapper behind the platinum hit "iSpy," reveals details about his upcoming album, which will highlight a wider range of emotions: “It’s my most personal piece of work I’ve ever done, hands down.”
Olivia Becker3221 days ago
Injury Reserve Are the Latest Weirdo Internet Rappers — But They're Actually Good
The irreverent Arizona trio is a the rare fun example of how the internet is changing hip-hop. Why haven't you heard of them?
Olivia Becker3395 days ago
Tee Grizzley Is Out of Prison, Giving What He Stole Back, And Becoming a Rap Star
An interview with the up-and-coming Detroit rapper signed to 300 and touring with 21 Savage.
Olivia Becker3445 days ago