Lil-Keke

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In this image taken on June 28, 2022 Lil Keke performs as Crown Royal celebrates Chopped & Screwed Music In Houston
Music

Lil Keke Says Drake Paid Him to Clear His Lyrics From “November 18th”

During an interview with Willie D and Scarface on the 'Geto Boys Reloaded,' Lil Keke revealed that Drake paid him to interpolate his lyrics on “November 18th."

Joe Price1412 days ago
Logic
Music

Logic Calls Out Label for Not Paying Lil Keke for Album Contribution: 'Don’t Be F*ckin Up My Relationships'

Logic tweeted Def Jam demanding that they compensate Lil Keke for lending his vocals to Logic's sixth and final studio album.

Joshua Espinoza2125 days ago

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