Junior Basketball Association

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LaMelo Ball
Sports

LaMelo Ball Ejected for Fighting During Junior Basketball Association Game in Lithuania

LaMelo Ball threw down with a Lithuanian during a recent Junior Basketball Association game. See how Lavar Ball's son got into with an opponent.

countcenci2847 days ago
LBJ
Sports

LaVar Ball Isn't Convinced Bronny James Is 'Good Enough' for the JBA Yet

LaVar Ball's Junior Basketball Association (JBA) recently wrapped up its inaugural season, with LaMelo and LiAngelo's Los Angeles Ballers unsurprisingly taking home the first title. In a new interview, LaVar says the quality of play in the JBA is higher than that of the NCAA ranks.

Aaron C. Mansfield2886 days ago
LiAngelo Ball
Sports

LiAngelo Ball Wins JBA League MVP, Drops 58 in Championship Victory

The inaugural season of the Junior Basketball Association, LaVar Ball's league for top high school prospects, is now in the books. And it's no surprise which team won the title and which player was named MVP.

Aaron C. Mansfield2896 days ago
LiAngelo Ball
Sports

LiAngelo Ball Took an Absurd Number of Shots in the Latest JBA Game

After testing the waters of the NBA Draft and failing to be selected (or receive an invitation to Summer League), LiAngelo Ball joined his father's league, the Junior Basketball Association. And true to form, the shooter's been shooting.

Aaron C. Mansfield2913 days ago
LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball.
Sports

LiAngelo Ball Joining LaMelo in LaVar Ball's Junior Basketball Association

After a brief run with UCLA and one professional season in Lithuania, LiAngelo Ball declared for the NBA Draft. He went undrafted, though, and is now plotting his next move.

Aaron C. Mansfield2931 days ago
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ball
Sports

LaVar Ball Launched His JBA League on Draft Day and Attendance Was Pretty Sparse

LaVar Ball's new basketball league, the Junior Basketball Association, officially got underway Thursday, the same day as the NBA Draft. From the looks of it, the JBA was sparsely attended.

Aaron C. Mansfield2947 days ago
LaVar Ball.
Sports

High School Ballers Are Putting LaVar Ball on Blast for Trying to Slide Into DMs to Recruit for Pro League

Is LaVar Ball going to be able to convince any players to join his Junior Basketball Association?

Chris Yuscavage3088 days ago

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