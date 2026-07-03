Jully Black

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Music

Every Artist Who Played Drake’s All Canadian North Stars Show One Year Later, Ranked

One year after Drake put some of his favourite Canadian artists together on one stage, Complex Canada looks at how the artists have done since getting the Drake co-sign.

Adam Aziz1087 days ago
Jully Black sings anthem at all star game
Music

Indigenous Leaders Honour Jully Black for Changing Canadian National Anthem Lyrics at NBA All-Star Game

This week, the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) honoured Canadian R&amp;B singer Jully Black after she subtly changed the lyrics to the Canadian national anthem.

Louis Pavlakos1199 days ago
Jully Black all star game anthem
Music

Jully Black on Changing Word in "O Canada" at NBA All-Star Game: "I Sang the Facts"

Jully Black made a subtle change to the national anthem that honoured the land on which Indigenous lived before European settlers colonized North America.

Louis Pavlakos1243 days ago
Jully Black at a Rally For Kids Scavenger Cup In Toronto
Music

Black Academy's First Legacy Awards to Feature Kardinal Offishall and Jully Black

Canadian legends Kardinal Offishall, Jully Black, and Deborah Cox are slated to perform at The Black Academy’s first-ever Legacy Awards this Sept. 25.

Erik Leijon1415 days ago
Drake performs onstage during the Final Stop of 'Aubrey & The three Amigos Tour' at State Farm Arena
Music

Drake Unveils All Canadian North Stars Lineup for October World Weekend

The rapper has revealed the lineup for the first night of his October World Weekend festival, featuring Canadian artists he says “paved the way for all of us."

Alex Nino Gheciu1453 days ago
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Singer Jully Black posing with her head resting on her arm
Music

Canadian Music Industry Leaders Asked to Sign Declaration to End Anti-Black Racism

BDRB, alongside CIMA and ADVANCE will be hosting a virtual declaration signing for music industry leaders to make a public commitment to anti-Black racism.

Natalie Harmsen1878 days ago

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