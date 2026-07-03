Latest Stories
Every Artist Who Played Drake’s All Canadian North Stars Show One Year Later, Ranked
One year after Drake put some of his favourite Canadian artists together on one stage, Complex Canada looks at how the artists have done since getting the Drake co-sign.
Indigenous Leaders Honour Jully Black for Changing Canadian National Anthem Lyrics at NBA All-Star Game
This week, the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) honoured Canadian R&B singer Jully Black after she subtly changed the lyrics to the Canadian national anthem.
Jully Black on Changing Word in "O Canada" at NBA All-Star Game: "I Sang the Facts"
Jully Black made a subtle change to the national anthem that honoured the land on which Indigenous lived before European settlers colonized North America.
Black Academy's First Legacy Awards to Feature Kardinal Offishall and Jully Black
Canadian legends Kardinal Offishall, Jully Black, and Deborah Cox are slated to perform at The Black Academy’s first-ever Legacy Awards this Sept. 25.
Drake Unveils All Canadian North Stars Lineup for October World Weekend
The rapper has revealed the lineup for the first night of his October World Weekend festival, featuring Canadian artists he says “paved the way for all of us."
Canadian Music Industry Leaders Asked to Sign Declaration to End Anti-Black Racism
BDRB, alongside CIMA and ADVANCE will be hosting a virtual declaration signing for music industry leaders to make a public commitment to anti-Black racism.