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Another festival weekend, and you're stuck at home? Don't fret, androids, DAD has you covered. This week wasn't the biggest for mixes (for some odd reason), but there were some solid treks, from big name DJs digging deep into their crates to the future of dance music showcasing why they're next in line. Quality over quantity, androids.
khrisd

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GTA and TJR Announce 2015 North American Tour with Wuki and London Future

We're a few weeks before closing the book on 2014, and 2015 is already looking amazing. DJs GTA and TJR, announce an upcoming North American tour.

khrisd4240 days ago
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TJR ft. Dances With White Girls - "Ass Hypnotized"

While there aren't noticeable seasons out in LA, the East Coast is moving into fall at a solid clip. It always cracks me up when tracks like "Ass Hypn

khrisd4310 days ago
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Elliphant ft. Skrillex - "Only Getting Younger (TJR Remix)"

If, for some reason, you had no idea what big room electro-infused house music sounded like, LA's TJR is here to teach you a lesson with this remix on

walmerc4364 days ago
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Watch TJR In The Mix for Pioneer's DJsounds Show

Pioneer's DJsounds program is back with another winner. TJR is just as dope of a selector as he is of a technical wizard, so seeing him touch down for the top-down camera angle and give us a glimpse at how he cuts is an amazing feat alone. He also made sure to drop Legitimate Scandal's "Fu Gee La," which is possibly one of my favorite DJ tools as of late. Dude's a gem, so I'll just shut up and let you soak this one in.

khrisd4511 days ago
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Stream the Crookers' and Will Sparks Remixes of TJR's "Ode to Oi"

TJR has been slaying dancefloors for the better part of a few years now and one of his primary weapons, "Ode To Oi," has just been remixed. Getting It

jakel4673 days ago
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Listen to TJR's Diplo & Friends Guest Mix

On September 15, the Rising Music camp took over Diplo & Friends with a special group of mixes. Chris Lake and Nom De Strip knocked out one hour-long mix, and DAD favorite TJR contributed his own hour. The best part? He shows that he doesn't just dwell in the Melbourne bounce lane, with some proper deviations into the sounds of trap and twerk in the middle of this set. Solid selection on this one; hopefully a download for this one hits soon, as this will be essential weekend material.

khrisd4687 days ago
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The Best Remixes of Drake Songs

It's crazy to think that Drake's only been in the public eye for four years. Since the 2009 release of So Far Gone, Drizzy has gold and platinum plaqu

androids4687 days ago
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The Best Mixes of the Week

This week's selection of mixes is, as per usual, all kinds of top notch. From the most troubling of basses in the land to a special old school mix for your best friend's wedding, the treats laced in these sets are top notch. Don't sleep.

khrisd4689 days ago
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The Best Remixes of the Week

Yes, it's that time again. Another healthy dose of the reworks that have soundtracked our week. From 120 reworks of new Drake tracks, moombahton edits of Sean Paul, and other epic, bass-fueled treats. No rest for the wicked, nor the androids (you know, because we don't need to write sleep into our programming).

khrisd4690 days ago
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Five Tracks: TJR

TJR is one of those artists that's pretty in tune with the way DAD likes to approach dance music. We all have an inherent love for the scene, but we d

khrisd4691 days ago
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Drake - "Hold On, We're Going Home (TJR 120BPM Refix)"

TJR, a DJ/producer that's been on DAD's radar this year, is definitely adding to his resume every month. He's currently on the Rising Music fall tour,

khrisd4694 days ago
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Rising Announces Fall 2013 Tour

London imprint Rising is taking their talents to North America with a massive tour that kicks off tonight in Canada. Chris Lake will be joined on various dates by the likes of TJR, Nom De Strip, Hot Mouth, and GTA, and will be hitting Webster Hall in New York, Mansion in Miami, Avalon in Los Angeles, and a number of spots on both sides of the US. You can cop tickets right now via the Rising Music website.

khrisd4705 days ago
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10 Melbourne Bounce DJs You Need to Know

The Melbourne bounce scene (or Melbourne house as it is also know known) has continued to grow. As of late, Will Sparks has remixed the Robin Thicke's

jakel4725 days ago
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Kaskade, Madeon, and Pretty Lights Added to Virgin Mobile's Freefest 2013

The 2013 Virgin Mobile Freefest has announced their line-up, and they have announced the line-up for their September 21 festival (which takes place at

khrisd4744 days ago

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