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Our pick of the best mixes from the last 7 days.James Keith
No one knows more than DAD that there's a grip of mixes out there; every Sunday we provide you with the best mixes we came across that week. It's a mukhrisd
The first season of the Peacock mystery series, premiering Jan. 26, evokes feelings of Columbo and features a dynamite performance from Natasha Lyonne.William Goodman
From Greta Gerwig and the Safdie brothers to Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino, here are the best directors in film right now.Khal