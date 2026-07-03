John Starks

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Interview: John Starks Thinks the '96 Bulls Would Sweep the Warriors

The former Knickerbocker spoke to Complex Sports about the playoffs, Jordan and LeBron James comparisons, and how the Warriors would fare vs the '96 Bulls.

Chris Gaine3730 days ago
Sports

Interview: John Starks Talks the Sh*tty New York Knicks and Posterizing Horace Grant

Knicks legend John Starks on saving the New York Knicks, the '92 Dunk Contest, and "The Dunk" on Horace Grant.

Complex4237 days ago

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