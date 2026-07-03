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Trump Lies Again, Says He Never Called John McCain a 'Loser' Despite Definitely Having Done That
A man who is certainly not known for espousing truth continued his on-brand pattern of brazenly lying to the American people, this time about McCain.
Meghan McCain Roasted for Comparing Herself to Daenerys Targaryen
McCain went on the defensive after Monday's incident on 'The View.'
Video of Fake Trump Shooting Opponents Reportedly Shown During Conference For Supporters At His Miami Resort
The event's organizers claim that the edited clip was unsanctioned, and that they're looking into how it got shown.
White House Reportedly Requested USS John McCain Be 'Out of Sight' for Trump Visit
Trump says he was "not informed about anything having to do with the Navy Ship USS John S. McCain..."
Dave Chappelle Calls John McCain 'Symbol of National Unity,' Remembers Late Senator's Dance Moves
The comedian recalled the time McCain joined Jamie Foxx on the Apollo Theater stage, where he did the robot dance during a charity event: "[H]e looks so alive and so happy—it looked like so much fun."
Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Meghan McCain Eulogize Senator John McCain
Former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush led tributes to Senator John McCain during his funeral at Washington's National Cathedral today (Sept. 1), although president Donald Trump did not attend the memorial service.
John McCain Reportedly Wanted Barack Obama and George W. Bush to Speak at His Funeral
Following his death on Saturday, two of McCain's biggest political opponents will reportedly offer eulogies at his funeral. Mike Pence will also attend, but Donald Trump was not invited.
John McCain, Senator and Former Presidential Nominee, Dies at 81
John McCain, the heroic naval officer held captive during the Vietnam War who ultimately rose to become one of the most prominent and well-respected voices within the Republican party, has died at the age of 81.