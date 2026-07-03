Joel Compass

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Music

PREMIERE: Woz ft. Joel Compass - "Early Morning Champagne (Komon Remix)"

Early today, we featured Woz and Joel Compass' "Early Morning Champagne," which maintains that chilled bounce that those of us at DAD are constantly s

khrisd4621 days ago
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Music

Woz ft. Joel Compass - "Early Morning Champagne"

Black Butter Records' UK garage and house producer Woz just linked up with fellow BB artist and crooner Joel Compass to put out "Early Morning Champag

jakel4622 days ago
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Music

Joel Compass - "Astronaut (Gorgon City Remix)"

We're always ready for another Black Butter release and today we're welcoming the Gorgon City remix of Joel Compass' "Astronaut." Gorgon City manages to once again show us why they are on the forefront of the new wave of house music as their plucking basslines, bouncy rhythms, and soul-infused vocals make for one heck of a mix. If you're in LA this weekend, get to HARD Summer early Sunday to catch this duo's set.

jakel4735 days ago
Joel Compass
Music

Joel Compass - "F**ked Up"

Black Butter Records has quickly become a favorite label of mine. I came upon this new BBR release from Joel Compass and it's exactly why I love BBR.

jakel4767 days ago

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