Jesse Rutherford

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Music

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Confirm Split, Remain 'Good Friends’

Representatives for Billie Eilish and The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford have confirmed they're no longer together after dating for less than a year.

Joe Price1156 days ago
Finneas and Billie Eilish
Music

Finneas Shuts Down Criticism of Age Gap Between Billie Eilish and Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford

On Monday, Finneas shut down a TikToker who ripped his sister, 21-year-old Billie Eilish, for her relationship with 31-year-old Jesse Rutherford.

Brad Callas1297 days ago
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford
Music

Billie Eilish on How She ‘Pulled’ Jesse Rutherford, Calls Him ‘Hottest F*cking F*cker Alive’

Five years since she first sat down with 'Vanity Fair,' Billie Eilish continued the annual time capsule tradition with “Same Interview, The Sixth Year."

Brad Callas1326 days ago
A merged photo of Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford.
Music

Billie Eilish and Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford Use Halloween Costumes to Poke Fun at Age Gap

Billie Eilish and boyfriend Jesse Rutherford make light of age difference concerns by dressing up as a baby and old man, respectively, for Halloween.

Jose Martinez1354 days ago
vic mensa
Music

Vic Mensa Drops New Project 'HOOLIGANS' f/ Ty Dolla Sign, G-Eazy

It's been over a year since Vic Mensa released his debut album, 'The Autobiography,' and now he's back with his striking new project, 'HOOLIGANS.'

Joe Price2772 days ago
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