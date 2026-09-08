Jazzma Kendrick

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: (L-R) Jazzma Kendrickand Rick Ross attend the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Jazzma Kendrick Gives Update After Accusing Rick Ross of Abuse: ‘I’m Okay’

The former girlfriend of Rick Ross wrote in an Instagram Story that the alleged incident occurred one month ago.

Jaelani Turner-Williams8 hours ago

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