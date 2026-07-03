Jaz Karis

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Sounds Of My World (credit: LOF COLLECTIVE)
Music

Juls Taps Wizkid, Knucks, Jaz Karis & More For Debut Album 'Sounds Of My World'

A standout cut is the jazz-soaked “Summer In The Ends” with Jaz Karis and George The Poet. The track leaks out smooth R&amp;B vocals from Karis...

Niall Smith1740 days ago
169
Music

"Funky Friday" Producer 169 Duets With Jaz Karis For New R&B Single "Crazy"

Whether in the booth or behind it, there's a lot more from 169 to come.

Tobi Oke2628 days ago

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