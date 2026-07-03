Jerrika Karlae

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Screenshot from Karlae new video with Lil Yachty
Music

Karlae Enlists Lil Yachty for New Single and Video "Blind"

Karlae has shared her new single and video "Blind" featuring Lil Yachty. The track follows her recent release “Jimmy Choo” with Young Thug and Gunna.

tara mahadevan1603 days ago
Karlae and Thug
Music

Karlae Gets Candid About Her Relationship With Young Thug

In a recent interview, the YSL artist was asked about her brief split with Thugger back in 2020 and whether or not she sees them tying the knot anytime soon.

Joshua Espinoza1792 days ago
Young Thug attends the game between the Houston Rockets and the Philadelphia 76ers
Music

Young Thug Seemingly Responds to Abuse Allegations by Claiming He's Been Single for 2 Years

After people assumed that Jerrika Karlae's recent tweets were about Young Thug, the rapper took to Instagram where he seemingly addressed the situation.

Xavier Hamilton2026 days ago
Jerrika Karlae and Young Thug
Style

Karlae Says Young Thug Once Bought Her Entire Swimsuit Collection Inventory

Fresh off releasing her single "Jimmy Choo," Jerrika Karlae dropped by for a chat on Fox Soul's 'The Mix' to discuss how Young Thug helped encourage her.

Joe Price2046 days ago

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