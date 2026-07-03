Jay Fizzle

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Young Dolph smiling on the mic
Music

Young Dolph Tribute Album 'Paper Route Empire Presents: Long Live Dolph' Announced, Jay Fizzle Drops "LLD"

The Young Dolph tribute album will drop on Jan. 21 and feature label members Key Glock, Snupe Bandz, Big Moochie Grape, Kenny Muney, and more.

Brad Callas1649 days ago
Jay Fizzle and Young Dolph
Style

Paper Route’s Jay Fizzle Honors Cousin Young Dolph With Back Tattoo of Late Rapper's Face

Paper Route artist Jay Fizzle has paid tribute to his cousin and label boss Young Dolph, who was tragically shot and killed in Memphis this month at age 36.

Joe Price1690 days ago

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