CaseOh

CaseOh began streaming on Twitch in September 2022, quickly gaining attention for his in-depth reaction streams centered around the "Dark Souls" series and indie titles like "Hades." He was born on May 9, 1998, in Dallas County, Arkansas. CaseOh is also known for his weekly "Retro Replay" series, where he revisits classic games from the early 2000s, engaging his audience with trivia and live polls. In addition to gameplay, CaseOh has collaborated with up-and-coming creators such as streamer LilyPichu as voice actors in the game "Fears to Fathom: Woodbury Getaway." His Twitch channel, which has surpassed 8 million followers, features interactive segments like "Challenge the Chat," where viewers propose in-game tasks, fostering a highly participatory community. These elements have solidified his reputation as a prominent figure within niche gaming circles on Twitch.

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