Latest Stories
Ivan Reitman, ‘Ghostbusters’ Director and ‘Animal House’ Producer, Dead at 75
Ivan Reitman's filmmaking career spanned decades of beloved and oft-referenced comedies, including the original 'Ghostbusters' films and more.
‘Ghostbusters’ Stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson Talk 'Afterlife' and More on ‘Fallon’ and ‘Meyers’
Original 'Ghostbusters' stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson sat down with both Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers to discuss the upcoming 'Afterlife.'
Watch the New 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Trailer
After being delayed a total of three times due to the global pandemic, the direct sequel to 'Ghostbusters II' is now on track for a late 2021 release.
Watch the First 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Trailer
HELL YEAH.
‘Ghostbusters’ and ‘Morbius’ Set for Release in Summer 2020
A release date has been set for the Ghostbusters sequel: July 10, 2020.
Original 'Ghostbusters' Cast Reportedly Returning for 2020 Sequel
Ernie Hudson says the whole gang is getting back together.
A New 'Ghostbusters' Sequel Is Coming in 2020
Jason Reitman, the son of the original's director, is making a sequel to 'Ghostbusters.'
"This Movie Doesn't Really Say Anything About the Internet": An Interview With "Men, Women, and Children" Director Jason Reitman
"Men, Women, and Children" director Jason Reitman talks his new film.
Ranking the Sadness in the New Trailer for “Men, Women & Children”
Find out who wins the contest for saddest person in the new trailer for Jason Reitman's "Men, Women & Children."