Jason Reitman

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Ivan Reitman is pictured at a film premiere
Pop Culture

Ivan Reitman, ‘Ghostbusters’ Director and ‘Animal House’ Producer, Dead at 75

Ivan Reitman's filmmaking career spanned decades of beloved and oft-referenced comedies, including the original 'Ghostbusters' films and more.

Trace William Cowen1615 days ago
The Original Ghostbusters on Jimmy Fallon
Pop Culture

‘Ghostbusters’ Stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson Talk 'Afterlife' and More on ‘Fallon’ and ‘Meyers’

Original 'Ghostbusters' stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson sat down with both Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers to discuss the upcoming 'Afterlife.'

tara mahadevan1704 days ago
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Pop Culture

Watch the New 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Trailer

After being delayed a total of three times due to the global pandemic, the direct sequel to 'Ghostbusters II' is now on track for a late 2021 release.

Trace William Cowen1817 days ago
Ghostbusters car
Pop Culture

‘Ghostbusters’ and ‘Morbius’ Set for Release in Summer 2020

A release date has been set for the Ghostbusters sequel: July 10, 2020.

tara mahadevan2729 days ago
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Ghostbusters OG squad
Pop Culture

Original 'Ghostbusters' Cast Reportedly Returning for 2020 Sequel

Ernie Hudson says the whole gang is getting back together.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2737 days ago
ghostbusters
Pop Culture

A New 'Ghostbusters' Sequel Is Coming in 2020

Jason Reitman, the son of the original's director, is making a sequel to 'Ghostbusters.'

Alex Galbraith2740 days ago
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Pop Culture

"This Movie Doesn't Really Say Anything About the Internet": An Interview With "Men, Women, and Children" Director Jason Reitman

"Men, Women, and Children" director Jason Reitman talks his new film.

Nathan Reese4292 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Ranking the Sadness in the New Trailer for “Men, Women & Children”

Find out who wins the contest for saddest person in the new trailer for Jason Reitman's "Men, Women & Children."

Doug Sibor4320 days ago

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