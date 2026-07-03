Jasmine Jobson

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Latest Stories

Pop Culture

‘Top Boy’ Creator Ronan Bennett Hints At Netflix Spinoff Of UK Crime Drama

And Jasmine Jobson’s Jaq Lawrence will be the focus...

James Keith898 days ago
Chuckie & Jasmine Jobson
Pop Culture

Chuckie Online Sits Down With 'Top Boy' Star Jasmine Jobson For 'In The Duffle' Podcast

The actress behind Jaq talks us through her childhood and her journey as an actor.

Elle Evans2370 days ago

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