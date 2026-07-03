Jared Sullinger

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Adreian Payne and Lacey Holsworth
Sports

Adreian Payne, Former Michigan State Star, Fatally Shot at 31

Former Michigan State University basketball star Adreian Payne, who was a first round pick for the Atlanta Hawks in the 2014 NBA Draft, was killed at age 31.

Joe Price1530 days ago
Not Available Lead
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Dr. J Thinks Zach LaVine is the Best Dunker Since Vince Carter

We talked to Dr. J about how he goes about judging dunk contests and where LaVine's performance this past Februrary ranks amongst the greatest.

Ryan Morik3642 days ago
Sneakers

Jared Sullinger Received His 'Legend Blue' 11 from Jordan Brand

Members of the Jordan Brand family are starting to receive their 'Legend Blue' Air Jordan 11 Retros.

Brandon Richard4287 days ago

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