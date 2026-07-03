Jamal Edwards

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Ed Sheeran F64 Tribute To Jamal Edwards
Music

Ed Sheeran Pays Tribute To SBTV’s Jamal Edwards With New ‘F64’ Freestyle 

His tireless work supporting new talent changed the entire infrastructure of the music industry forever, but it was Jamal the person that will be missed most.

James Keith1275 days ago
D Double E Knucks Mahalia 2022 MOBOs
Music

D Double E, Kano, Knucks, Mahalia, Skillibeng Among Winners At 2022 MOBO Awards

Celebrating their 25th anniversary, it was a momentous occasion and they pulled out all the stops with live performances, viral moments, and new categories.

James Keith1324 days ago
ed sheeran russ are you entertained ed sheeran russ are you entertained
Music

The Video For Russ & Ed Sheeran’s “Are You Entertained” Celebrates Jamal Edwards’ Legacy

The original plan had been for Jamal to direct the video, but he tragically passed away and the video has since evolved into a tribute to the late media mogul.

James Keith1457 days ago
Brenda Edwards, Jamal Edwards
Music

Jamal Edwards’ Mother Confirms Star’s Death Was Caused By Heart Arrhythmia After Recreational Drug Use

In a moving tribute published on her personal social media, Brenda confirmed the cause of her son's death, calling for an honest and open discussion.

James Keith1500 days ago
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jamal edwards 8app music talent discovery
Music

The Late Jamal Edwards To Receive Industry Award For Contributions To Music

The late Jamal Edwards will be the recipient of this year’s Music Industry Trusts Award in recognition of his “outstanding contribution” to music.

Ezra Olaoya1521 days ago
Jamal Edwards credit Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Music

SBTV Founder Jamal Edwards MBE Has Passed Away

Thousands of tributes poured in via Twitter before sources close to his family officially confirmed the news to the BBC. No cause of death has been confirmed.

James Keith1608 days ago

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