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chris rock
Pop Culture

Chris Rock's Upcoming Comedy Tour Sees Spike in Ticket Sales Following Will Smith Slap at Oscars

Chris Rock's upcoming comedy tour saw a spike in ticket sales after Will Smith slapped the comedian at the Oscars for making a joke about Jada Pinkett.

Jordan Rose1572 days ago
Chris Rock and Will Smith are seen onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards
Pop Culture

Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock at the Oscars After Comedian Made ‘G.I. Jane’ Joke About Jada Pinkett

Following the shocking incident, Will Smith won the Best Actor award for his performance in 'King Richard.' He apologized to the Academy in his speech.

Jose Martinez1573 days ago
JADA (credit: Sarah Liisborg)
Music

Premiere: Jada Shares Ice Cold Pop Number "Keep Cool"

The perfect soundtrack to the rare times we venture out into the crisp January temperatures.

James Keith3096 days ago

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