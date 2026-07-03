Featured
'Wish Me Luck' is the opening salvo of an artist who knows exactly who he is and where he is going.James Keith
Here's a look at everything that has led to the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars after the comedian's Jada Pinkett Smith joke.Karla Rodriguez
Pop Culture
Golden Globes 2023: Eddie Murphy Pokes Fun at Oscars Slap, Rihanna Laughs at Joke About New Album
With their return to the broadcast arena on Tuesday night, the Golden Globes provided no shortage of top-tier watercooler moments, The Slap jokes included.Trace William Cowen
Does nepotism really matter? Does it always amount to more pros than cons? Here, we take a look at rappers who have parents that are rappers.Trace William Cowen