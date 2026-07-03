Jaafar Jackson

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Premiere Of Lionsgate's "Michael" - Arrivals
Pop Culture

Jermaine Jackson Says Rape Lawsuit Blindsided Him During Jaafar's 'Michael' Biopic Press Tour

Jermaine filed new legal documents claiming the $6.5 million default judgment against him surfaced mid-press tour, derailing what he called a proud family moment for son Jaafar.

Mark Elibert23 days ago
Michael Jackson At The Rosemont Horizon
Pop Culture

'Michael' Is Now the Highest-Grossing Music Biopic Ever

Antoine Fuqua's Michael Jackson film has crossed $911.9 million worldwide, with Japanese release still ahead and a sequel already in the works.

Trey Alston34 days ago

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