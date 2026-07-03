J Hus

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Music

Wireless Returns To Finsbury Park With J Hus, Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, 21 Savage & More

General tickets go on sale 10am on Wednesday, 31 January.

James Keith899 days ago
Music

J Hus, Digga D, Disclosure, Strandz & More Confirmed For Parklife 2024

Among the other acts joining them at Manchester’s Heaton Park June 8-9 are Sugababes, Nia Archives, Kaytranada, Anne-Marie, Rudimental, Peggy Gou, Mahalia and many more.

James Keith904 days ago
Music

Complex UK’s Best Songs Of 2023

A year full of international hits and underground gems.

Joseph JP Patterson947 days ago
Music

Premiere: CB Links Up With J Hus For Menacing Drill Cut “Hollows”

Taken from CB’s new mixtape, ‘A Drillers Perspective 2.7’.

James Keith953 days ago
Music

Jorja Smith Confirms Details Of New LP ‘Falling Or Flying’, Shares Video For Title Track

The new album, which is to be released on September 29, will feature J Hus and Jamaican singer Lila Iké.

James Keith1051 days ago
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Music

J Hus Links Up With Burna Boy In Celebratory Video For “Masculine”

The new video finds the old friends in high spirits as they take to the stage together.

James Keith1068 days ago
Music

Who Put Barack Obama on to Babyface Ray and Money Man?

The former POTUS has shared his summer 2023 playlist, which includes Drake, SZA Ice Spice, Babyface Ray, and Money Man.

tara mahadevan1092 days ago
Music

J Hus Shares Long-Awaited Third Studio Album ‘Beautiful And Brutal Yard’

Featuring Drake, Popcaan, Burna Boy, Jorja Smith, Naira Marley and more.

James Keith1099 days ago
Music

J Hus Unveils Surprise Drake Collab “Who Told You”

There’ll be no escaping this one this summer.

James Keith1135 days ago
arlo-parks
Music

Arlo Parks, J Hus, Dua Lipa Win Big At 2021 BRIT Awards

The night also featured performances from Coldplay, AJ Tracey and Headie One, Arlo Parks, Dua Lipa, and Elton John alongside Olly Alexander.

James Keith1892 days ago
dave-fredo-funky-friday
Music

11 Video Directors Setting New Levels In British Rap (2021 Edition)

There’s a new wave of directors working right now, and key to their success is keeping their ears to the ground and elevating rising talent with slick visuals.

Joseph JP Patterson1921 days ago
headie one
Music

Headie One, J Hus, Arlo Parks & More Nominated For BRIT Awards 2021

Every category is hotly contested and after Griff beat out Pa Salieu and Rina Sawayama in the Rising Star category, it looks like it’s going to be a year of sur

James Keith1933 days ago
j hus dave
Music

18 Grammy-Worthy British Rap Projects, Since 2015

To catch The Recording Academy up on some of the British rap albums and mixtapes we feel deserve some shine, here’s our list of Grammy-worthy gems since 2015.

Joseph JP Patterson1942 days ago

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