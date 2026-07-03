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Wireless Returns To Finsbury Park With J Hus, Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, 21 Savage & More
General tickets go on sale 10am on Wednesday, 31 January.
J Hus, Digga D, Disclosure, Strandz & More Confirmed For Parklife 2024
Among the other acts joining them at Manchester’s Heaton Park June 8-9 are Sugababes, Nia Archives, Kaytranada, Anne-Marie, Rudimental, Peggy Gou, Mahalia and many more.
Complex UK’s Best Songs Of 2023
A year full of international hits and underground gems.
Premiere: CB Links Up With J Hus For Menacing Drill Cut “Hollows”
Taken from CB’s new mixtape, ‘A Drillers Perspective 2.7’.
Jorja Smith Confirms Details Of New LP ‘Falling Or Flying’, Shares Video For Title Track
The new album, which is to be released on September 29, will feature J Hus and Jamaican singer Lila Iké.
J Hus Links Up With Burna Boy In Celebratory Video For “Masculine”
The new video finds the old friends in high spirits as they take to the stage together.
Who Put Barack Obama on to Babyface Ray and Money Man?
The former POTUS has shared his summer 2023 playlist, which includes Drake, SZA Ice Spice, Babyface Ray, and Money Man.
J Hus Shares Long-Awaited Third Studio Album ‘Beautiful And Brutal Yard’
Featuring Drake, Popcaan, Burna Boy, Jorja Smith, Naira Marley and more.
J Hus Unveils Surprise Drake Collab “Who Told You”
There’ll be no escaping this one this summer.
J Hus Makes Long-Awaited Return With New Single “It’s Crazy”
It’s J Hus season.
Arlo Parks, J Hus, Dua Lipa Win Big At 2021 BRIT Awards
The night also featured performances from Coldplay, AJ Tracey and Headie One, Arlo Parks, Dua Lipa, and Elton John alongside Olly Alexander.
11 Video Directors Setting New Levels In British Rap (2021 Edition)
There’s a new wave of directors working right now, and key to their success is keeping their ears to the ground and elevating rising talent with slick visuals.
Headie One, J Hus, Arlo Parks & More Nominated For BRIT Awards 2021
Every category is hotly contested and after Griff beat out Pa Salieu and Rina Sawayama in the Rising Star category, it looks like it’s going to be a year of sur
18 Grammy-Worthy British Rap Projects, Since 2015
To catch The Recording Academy up on some of the British rap albums and mixtapes we feel deserve some shine, here’s our list of Grammy-worthy gems since 2015.