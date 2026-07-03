Installations

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Prada Tropico installation in NYC
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Prada’s Tropico Installations to Usher in Summer at Multiple U.S. Locations

Prada Tropico will be seen in stores in the Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, and San Francisco areas. In late March, the installation launched at New York Broadway.

Trace William Cowen1564 days ago
Jesus Is King installation
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Here's an Inside Look at Kanye West's 'Jesus Is King' L.A. Installation

The three-day event will include album merch.

Joshua Espinoza2457 days ago
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Pop a Squat on This Solid Gold Toilet at the Guggenheim, No Seriously

Yes, you can really use this solid 18-karat gold toilet at a new Guggenheim installation.

Elizabeth King3588 days ago
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An Explainer on Frank Ocean's Relationship With Tom Sachs, the Artist Behind His New Video

Here’s the story behind Frank Ocean's relationship with Tom Sachs, the artist behind his new video.

Cameron Wolf3637 days ago
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Goodhood is Hosting an Exclusive Matthew Miller Exhibition During London Collections: Men This Weekend

Take a look at our exclusive images ahead of the launch tonight.

Megan Munro3845 days ago
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Dover Street Market New York Is Opening a Special Mini-Shop Today

A special installation is dedicated to New York-based photographer Collier Schorr. Frieze Week is underway in New York City, and every year Dover Street Market

andrewlasane4082 days ago
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Explore This Heavenly Cave Installation by Snarkitecture for COS and Milan Design Week

Snarkitecture captures the design aesthetic of COS with this installation at Salone del Mobile 2015.

andrewlasane4112 days ago
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Sculptor Anish Kapoor's Endless Black Whirlpool in India Will Hypnotize You

The black water vortex is the sculptor's first site-specific installation in his home country.

andrewlasane4173 days ago
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Alexander Wang Will Take Over Bergdorf Goodman's Fifth Avenue Store With an Installation and Pop-Up Shop

The takeover includes a pop-up shop, an installation, and two window displays.

jayemkayem4188 days ago
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CYRCLE.'s "ASCENSION!" Installation at Killspencer's Pop-Up Is Inspired by Sports and Religion

The piece is inspired by basketball fans who "like religious disciples, cheer faithfully for the ASCENSION of their idols."

andrewlasane4229 days ago
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An Artist and a Pianist Have Flooded a Historical Building in New York for the Month of December

The "tears become . . . streams become . . ." exhibition at the Park Avenue Armory in New York is an example of perfect simplicity.

Cedar Pasori4231 days ago
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A Visiting Art Professor Installed a Controversial 7-Foot-Tall KKK Sculpture at the University of Iowa

The art has reportedly caused one graduate student to have nightmares.

andrewlasane4237 days ago
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Artist HOT TEA Responds to the Scheduled Development of the Bowery Graffiti Mansion With an "UUGGHH" Installation

This site-specific installation uses "non-destructive materials" and was designed to fit the building's architecture.

andrewlasane4244 days ago
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This Video of People Taking Selfies With Kara Walker's Sugar Sphinx Will Make You Want to Ban Smartphones in Art Galleries

Watch as people make silly faces and crude gestures for #artselfies when they didn't realize that they were being filmed.

andrewlasane4258 days ago
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This Epic Maze Installation in Paris Was Constructed Using 27 Miles of Scotch Tape

Visitors to the Palais de Tokyo in Paris get to crawl through the tunnels of this awesome installation titled "Inside."

andrewlasane4264 days ago

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