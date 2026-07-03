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Prada’s Tropico Installations to Usher in Summer at Multiple U.S. Locations
Prada Tropico will be seen in stores in the Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, and San Francisco areas. In late March, the installation launched at New York Broadway.
Here's an Inside Look at Kanye West's 'Jesus Is King' L.A. Installation
The three-day event will include album merch.
The Louvre Is Afraid of This Art Installation That Depicts 2 Houses F*cking
This is art, idiots.
Pop a Squat on This Solid Gold Toilet at the Guggenheim, No Seriously
Yes, you can really use this solid 18-karat gold toilet at a new Guggenheim installation.
An Explainer on Frank Ocean's Relationship With Tom Sachs, the Artist Behind His New Video
Here’s the story behind Frank Ocean's relationship with Tom Sachs, the artist behind his new video.
Goodhood is Hosting an Exclusive Matthew Miller Exhibition During London Collections: Men This Weekend
Take a look at our exclusive images ahead of the launch tonight.
Dover Street Market New York Is Opening a Special Mini-Shop Today
A special installation is dedicated to New York-based photographer Collier Schorr. Frieze Week is underway in New York City, and every year Dover Street Market
Explore This Heavenly Cave Installation by Snarkitecture for COS and Milan Design Week
Snarkitecture captures the design aesthetic of COS with this installation at Salone del Mobile 2015.
Sculptor Anish Kapoor's Endless Black Whirlpool in India Will Hypnotize You
The black water vortex is the sculptor's first site-specific installation in his home country.
Alexander Wang Will Take Over Bergdorf Goodman's Fifth Avenue Store With an Installation and Pop-Up Shop
The takeover includes a pop-up shop, an installation, and two window displays.
CYRCLE.'s "ASCENSION!" Installation at Killspencer's Pop-Up Is Inspired by Sports and Religion
The piece is inspired by basketball fans who "like religious disciples, cheer faithfully for the ASCENSION of their idols."
An Artist and a Pianist Have Flooded a Historical Building in New York for the Month of December
The "tears become . . . streams become . . ." exhibition at the Park Avenue Armory in New York is an example of perfect simplicity.
A Visiting Art Professor Installed a Controversial 7-Foot-Tall KKK Sculpture at the University of Iowa
The art has reportedly caused one graduate student to have nightmares.
Artist HOT TEA Responds to the Scheduled Development of the Bowery Graffiti Mansion With an "UUGGHH" Installation
This site-specific installation uses "non-destructive materials" and was designed to fit the building's architecture.
This Video of People Taking Selfies With Kara Walker's Sugar Sphinx Will Make You Want to Ban Smartphones in Art Galleries
Watch as people make silly faces and crude gestures for #artselfies when they didn't realize that they were being filmed.
This Epic Maze Installation in Paris Was Constructed Using 27 Miles of Scotch Tape
Visitors to the Palais de Tokyo in Paris get to crawl through the tunnels of this awesome installation titled "Inside."