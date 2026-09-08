Zaria Poem
Latest Stories
Interview: Artist Shantell Martin Talks Self-Discovery Through Drawing
From VJing in Japan to performing at MoMA, the London native shares her artistic journey in black and white.
Portfolio Review: Painter Lina Viktor Shares Her Fascination With Gold, Geometry, and the Wu-Tang Clan
This artist's 24-karat paintings are literally precious.
Portfolio Review: Leon Reid IV Speaks on His Favorite Public Art Installations
VERBS talks about his works on the streets.
Portfolio Review: TTK Reminisces on His Youth in His Favorite Paintings
A Technicolor nostalgia trip.
Historic Trading Dock in Paris Becomes Hub for Fashion and Design
Now there's more to see on the Seine.
Portfolio Review: Artist Creative Shields Shares His Favorite Paintings
Taking his creativity from coast to coast.