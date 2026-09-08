Zaria Poem Portrait

Zaria Poem

Joined July 2014 | 6 posts
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Latest Stories

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Interview: Artist Shantell Martin Talks Self-Discovery Through Drawing

From VJing in Japan to performing at MoMA, the London native shares her artistic journey in black and white.

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Portfolio Review: Painter Lina Viktor Shares Her Fascination With Gold, Geometry, and the Wu-Tang Clan

This artist's 24-karat paintings are literally precious.

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Portfolio Review: Leon Reid IV Speaks on His Favorite Public Art Installations

VERBS talks about his works on the streets.

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Portfolio Review: TTK Reminisces on His Youth in His Favorite Paintings

A Technicolor nostalgia trip.

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Historic Trading Dock in Paris Becomes Hub for Fashion and Design

Now there's more to see on the Seine.

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Portfolio Review: Artist Creative Shields Shares His Favorite Paintings

Taking his creativity from coast to coast.

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